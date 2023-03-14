Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.