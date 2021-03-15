 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News