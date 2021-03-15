Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
This evening in Columbus: Windy with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…