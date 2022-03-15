Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
