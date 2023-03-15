Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow likely for the Thursday morning commute in southeast Nebraska; improving conditions the rest of the day
The wintry mix is peaking early this morning and it's mostly snow coming down across the area. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to wor…
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Pesky rain and snow showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Find out how long they'll stick around here
Lots of clouds across the southern half of the state Thursday with light rain and snow showers in spots. See when the activity will come to an…
A cold front will eventually clear everyone in the state this afternoon. With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, snow is…
Mostly cloudy today, but no chance of precipitation until the late afternoon. Once rain and snow showers return though, they'll be with us for…