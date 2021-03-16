Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. M…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbu…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Columbus: Windy with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…