Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Columbus, NE
