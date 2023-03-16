Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Columbus, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Columbus, NE
