Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Columbus, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.