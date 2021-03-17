 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News