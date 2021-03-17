Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE
