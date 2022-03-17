Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.