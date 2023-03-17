Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.