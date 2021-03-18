 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News