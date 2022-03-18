Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.