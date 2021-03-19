Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE
