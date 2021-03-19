 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

