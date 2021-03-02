Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.