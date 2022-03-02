It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE
