Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
A cold front will eventually clear everyone in the state this afternoon. With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, snow is…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…