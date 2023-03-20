Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Columbus, NE
