Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.