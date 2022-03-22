Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll se…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the r…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…