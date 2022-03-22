 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News