Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.