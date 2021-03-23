Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
