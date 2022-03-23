Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll se…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.