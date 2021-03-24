Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.