Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

