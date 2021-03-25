Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.