Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE
