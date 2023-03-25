Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Columbus, NE
