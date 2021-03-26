 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News