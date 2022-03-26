Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.