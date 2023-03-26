Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Columbus, NE
