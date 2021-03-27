Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.