Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Columbus, NE
