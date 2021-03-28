Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are e…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highe…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 30F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees.…