Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

