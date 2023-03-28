Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.