Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Warming up for the first day of spring in southeast Nebraska, but a cold front arrives Monday evening
Temperatures on the rise, but not for long. A cold front will be bringing them back down for Tuesday. Find out how cool we'll get and what the…
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …