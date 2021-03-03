Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.