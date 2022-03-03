Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an "unavoidable" increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
