Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Columbus, NE
