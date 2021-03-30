Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE
