 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News