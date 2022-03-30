Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE
