Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Columbus, NE
