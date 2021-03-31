Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE
