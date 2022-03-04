Columbus will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Columbus, NE
