The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will eventually clear everyone in the state this afternoon. With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, snow is…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Pesky rain and snow showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Find out how long they'll stick around here
Lots of clouds across the southern half of the state Thursday with light rain and snow showers in spots. See when the activity will come to an…
The active weather continues with a warm front lifting over us this afternoon and a cold front sweeping through tomorrow afternoon. See what p…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…