Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

