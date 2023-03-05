Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Columbus, NE
