Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.