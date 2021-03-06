Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE
