Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
The landmark UN climate report released today is being called an "atlas of human suffering." Here's what it predicts and the world's reaction so far.
Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an "unavoidable" increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
