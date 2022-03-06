Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.