Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Columbus, NE
