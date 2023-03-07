Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
