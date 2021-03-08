Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE
